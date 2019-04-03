Wayfair sets Way Day for April 10

Wayfair (NYSE:W) sets Way Day 2019 for April 10.

The retail holiday will be extended to 36 hours and to all customers in North America, the UK and Germany.

The company says shoppers will have access to massive markdowns on more than 100K products as well as thousands of flash deals launching throughout the sales event. For the first time, Wayfair will also introduce Wayfair On Air, a livestream of video product reviews on-site showcasing dozens of popular products.

