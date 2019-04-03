DMC Global +6% after hiking Q1 sales guidance

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) +6% pre-market after raising its Q1 revenue forecast to ~$100M, up from its previous guidance range of $82M-$85M, while maintaining its gross margin forecast of 34%.

DMC cites strong sequential growth at its DynaEnergetics oilfield products business, which now is expected to report $80M in Q1 sales, up from previous guidance of $64M-$67M.

The company says the growth coincided with higher U.S. crude prices and an upturn in domestic well completion activity, and is "encouraged by the strong start to 2019" at its DynaEnergetics and its NobelClad composite metals business.