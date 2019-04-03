Editas teams up with BlueRock in cell therapies

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) will collaborate with privately held BlueRock Therapeutics, LP aimed at discovering, developing and manufacturing novel engineered cell therapies via non-exclusive cross-licensing their respective genome editing and cell therapy technologies.

The parties intend to create novel allogeneic pluripotent stem cell lines leveraging EDIT's CRISPR genome editing technology and BlueRock's induced pluripotent stem cell platform, enabling the creation of off-the-shelf treatments in cancer, neurology, cardiology and immunology.

Under the terms of the partnership, each party is responsible for paying development, regulatory and commercial milestones and royalties to the other per their respective licenses. Specific financial terms remain confidential.