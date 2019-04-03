Ford looks to break through in China

Ford (NYSE:F) plans to launch more than 30 new models in China over the next three years in a more detailed timeline than issued before by the automaker.

A third of the new model launches in China over the next three years will be electric vehicles.

Ford's China operations chief tells Reuters that the automaker is looking to break through in the nation by improving relationships with JV partners and localizing management teams. As a gentle reminder, Ford's sales in China fell 37% last year.