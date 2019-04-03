Apollo seeks to raise $9B for seven new funds: Bloomberg

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) plans to launch seven funds in 2019 and targets raising about $9B for them, Bloomberg reports, citing documents it's reviewed.

The funds will span a range of strategies from insurance to real estate in India.

One of the vehicles, which will let investors participate in private deals along with its insurance company Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH), aims to raise $4B.

Also seeks to raise $1.5B for the fourth version of its financial credit pool, which invests in senior-life settlements and insurance-linked securities.

So far it's been a good year for fundraising. In Q1, ~$240B in private capital has been raised, the most since Q2 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

