Intrexon forms two units and streamlines management

Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) will align its operations into two units, Intrexon Health and Intrexon Bioengineering, to better deploy resources, realize inherent synergies and position the company for growth with a core focus on healthcare.

Intrexon Health, will be led by Randal J. Kirk, Chairman and CEO while Intrexon Bioengineering will be led by LTG (Ret.) Thomas Bostick, PhD, PE, Chief Operating Officer of Intrexon who in addition will assume the title of President, Intrexon Bioengineering.

This change allows Intrexon to direct corporate assets to the most promising healthcare programs. The company also will focus on a combination of partnering, asset sales and operating cost reductions.

All of Intrexon's other businesses will be integrated into Intrexon Bioengineering.