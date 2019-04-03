GameStop -13% as Wall Street firms take cover

Shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) are reeling after the retailer's guidance update raised concerns on sales and gross profit trends.

On Wall Street, Baird is warning on GameStop's "cloudy" outlook, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch halved its price target to a Street-low $5.

The BAML team points to a weak title slate for this year and declining hardware units as indications that the gaming cycle is in the late stages. "GME faces many large external headwinds that we believe are largely out of its control," warns the firm in backing its Underperform rating.

The most optimistic note out today on GameStop might be from Telsey, clipping its price target on GME to $10 from $11 and keeping a Market Perform rating.

GME -13.01% premarket to $8.79. GameStop could open at its lowest level since 2004.

