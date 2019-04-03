American Express, SAP Ariba partner for procure-to-pay process

American Express (NYSE:AXP) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) Ariba enter a multi-phased partnership designed to offer buyers and suppliers new payment and financing options on the Ariba Network.

American Express will use Ariba Network APIs to enable its virtual card capabilities within the SAP Ariba process and platform to facilitate seamless commerce, secure payments, and reconciliation between businesses on a single platform.

Later this year, businesses will be able to use existing American Express Corporate Card to generate virtual card payments without the need to set up and maintain a separate standalone account.