Nomura new Buy on Intel's EPS potential

Nomura initiates Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) at Buy citing its lead in "high-growth markets" with the potential to see EPS growth exceed top-line growth.

The firm forecasts 8% to 10% long-term sales growth with margin expansion and share count reductions potentially boosting the EPS growth.

Price target set at $65.

Intel shares are up 1.3% pre-market to $55.08 on a busy morning of news for the industry.

