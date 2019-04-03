Aptinyx up 13% premarket on NYX-458 data in Parkinson's

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is up 13% premarket on robust volume in reaction to preclinical data on its NMDA receptor modulator NYX-458. The results were presented at the International Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases in Lisbon, Portugal.

In a non-human primate model of Parkinson's disease, a single dose of NYX-458 produced significant sustainable improvements in cognitive performance across a battery of tests. When administered alone or with levodopa, there were no adverse effects on motor symptoms or observed interference with levodopa. No tolerability issued were reported.

Results from a Phase 1 in-human study assessing the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and CNS exposure of NYX-458 should be available later this quarter. A Phase 2 should launch in H2.