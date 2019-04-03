Morgan Stanley likes Blueprint Medicines in premarket analyst action
- Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) initiated with Overweight rating and $112 (34% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley.
- IRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) upgraded to Buy with an $80 (15% upside) price target at BTIG Research citing its attractive valuation after the recent selloff. Shares up 2% premarket.
- Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY): downgraded to Sector Perform at RBC. Shares down 1% premarket.
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) downgraded to Sell with an $11 (23% downside risk) price target at Canaccord Genuity after the company revised (down) its F2019 outlook. Shares are off 8% premarket.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) downgraded to Hold with a $60 (8% upside) price target at Loop Capital after its FQ2 miss. Shares up a fraction premarket.