AmEx deal boosts chances for Berkshire buying Delta Air: Stifel

Delta Air Lines' (NYSE:DAL) renewal of its 23-year partnership with American Express boosts the potential for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) to buy the airline, Stifel analyst Joseph DeNardi writes.

Delta rises 1.0% in premarket trading.

With the renewal, the airline is on track to be one of the world's most valuable marketing companies, the analyst writes in note.

The timing was "earlier than we had thought and the improvement in revenue and economics are significantly better than we were expecting," he added.

Speculation about Berkshire buying Delta isn't new. Last month, Berkshire founder and Chairman Warren Buffett said his stake in Delta had risen over his comfort level by mistake.

Berkshire is the top holder in both Delta (over 10%) and American Express (18%).

Related ticker: BRK.A

