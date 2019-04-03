Urban Outfitters +2% after D.A. Davidson nod

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) perks up in early trading after D.A. Davidson lifts the retailer to a Buy rating from Neutral.

"The modest, but high quality growth potential, wrapped in the clearer path to margin turnaround, makes this story attractive given the company's current depressed valuation," writes analyst John Morris.

The firm lifts its price target on URBN to $36 from $30. Shares have traded in a range of $27.60 to $52.50 over the last 52 weeks.