XPO Logistics to go the last mile

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) announces the launch of extensive last mile capabilities on its XPO Connect digital freight marketplace.

The company says its last mile business unit specializes in the delivery of heavy goods, many of which require assembly and installation inside the home.

Last year, XPO arranged approximately 40K last mile deliveries per day on average.

"We're empowering our customers with an expansive suite of digital tools to manage growing demand for last mile services," sats XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik.

XPO expects to invest approximately $550M in technology this year across its global operations.

XPO +0.04% premarket to $55.33.

