Fusion Connect -83% as audit problems prompt Chapter 11 analyst warning

Fusion Connect (NASDAQ:FSNN) -83.3% pre-market after disclosing it would be unable to file its 2018 annual report on time due to the need for additional time to quantify the impact of Birch's accounting errors.

The actual amount of necessary financial restatements will not be known until all audit work is completed, but FSNN currently estimates restatements of $2.3M-$3M for FY 2017, $3.4M-$4.1M for the September 2018 quarter and $1.7M-$2.3M for the June 2018 quarter.

B. Riley FBR downgrades FSNN to Neutral from Buy and slashes its stock price target to $0.75 from $9.75, saying the company's options are limited, given its financial leverage and limited access to capital, and a formal Chapter 11 reorganization "appears to be a material possibility."