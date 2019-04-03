Oppenheimer positive on Williams-Sonoma

Oppenheimer thinks Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is on a more solid footing even with headwinds still in place and management just now finding its way.
"WSM has largely lost its luster among retail stock investors, and is now under-owned, under-recommended, and trading at a historically low multiple," advises the firm.
Oppenheimer also notes that Williams-Sonoma's strong balance sheet allows for operational and financial flexibility and helps to support a "continued aggressive redistribution" of capital to shareholders.
Shares of WSM are up 14.3% YTD.
