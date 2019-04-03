EU's Juncker tells U.K. Parliament it must approve deal by April 12

As Brexit hangs in the balance, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warns the U.K. Parliament that it has nine days to approve Britain's draft EU withdrawal if it wants another short extension to Brexit.

"April 12 is the final date for possible approval," he said. "If the House of Commons does not adopt a stance before that date, no extension, no short-term extension will be possible."

Furthermore, Juncker says he sees a no-deal Brexit scenario "more and more likely," though "this is not an outcome that I want."

He also set out conditions for talks after a no-deal Brexit--the U.K. must honor financial obligations to the EU, protect citizens rights, and come up with solutions for the Irish border that "preserve peace and the single market."

