Intelsat +7% as JPMorgan upgrades on C-Band potential

Intelsat (NYSE:I) is up 7% premarket following an upgrade to Overweight at JPMorgan, which sees the potential for "substantial" proceeds from spectrum sales by the company and its C-Band Alliance.

Some kind of market-based approach will move that spectrum from the C-Band Alliance (which includes SES (OTCPK:SGBAF)) into the hands of wireless carriers over the next five years, analyst Philip Cusick writes. And FCC approval could come as soon as mid-year though it will likely take longer.

His base case has 180 MHz overall being sold to carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile and "motivated" Verizon) for $0.25/MHz-POP, or $15B. Intelsat's allocation is currently about 45%. (h/t Bloomberg)

His price target is $27, implying 76% upside.