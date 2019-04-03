Lowe's to pitch in with FedEx SameDay Bot project

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) says it's helping out FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in the testing of the FedEx SameDay Bot. The concept being worked on is having robots deliver a gallon of paint or a drill bit to complete an online order quickly to a construction or DIY site.

"The convenience and capability the FedEx SameDay Bot is being designed to offer has the potential to simplify and speed distribution through same-day delivery from your neighborhood Lowe's," says top Lowe's chain supply exec.

FedEx is due to begin testing the robot in select markets this summer.

