Midland States Bancorp to acquire HomeStar Financial Group

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) agrees to acquire HomeStar Financial Group in exchange for 405,000 Midland shares.
Based upon the closing price of Midland stock of $24.46 as of April 1, 2019, the transaction values HomeStar at ~$9.9M.
HomeStar Bank has ~$375M of assets, $223M in loans and $333M in deposits.
Midland expects the transaction to close in Q3 2019, and be ~9% accretive to FY20 EPS, the first full year of combined operations.
Under the terms of the agreement, HomeStar’s outstanding TruPS will be redeemed with $23.5M of cash provided by Midland.
Additionally, HomeStar will sell its interests in both its Insurance Agency and Title Company business lines.
