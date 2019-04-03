Inovio up 1% on encouraging INO-3106 results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO +1.4% ) is up on light volume in early trade on the heels of results from a pilot study of INO-3106 in two patients with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis, a rare HPV-associated disease characterized by persistent noncancerous tumor growths in the airways. The data were presented at AACR in Atlanta.

Surgery to remove the growths, usually multiple times each year, is the only current treatment.

Following their last dose of INO-3106, a non-invasive immunotherapy, both patients have been surgery-free, one for two years and the other for one year.

Development is ongoing.