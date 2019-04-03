Stocks start higher as U.S.-China trade talks resume in D.C.

Stocks open higher, enjoying a boost from favorable U.S.-China trade news and better than expected non-manufacturing PMI readings out of China and Europe; Dow +0.2% , S&P +0.4% , Nasdaq +0.7% .

Financial Times reported that a trade deal between the U.S. and China is 90% done, as trade talks resume today in Washington.

However, the U.S. ADP employment report came in weaker than expected, as private payrolls increased by 129K in March, well below the consensus estimate of 173K.

European bourses are higher, with Germany's DAX +1.3% , France's CAC +0.6% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.2% .

In the U.S., materials ( +1% ), financials ( +0.7% ) and information technology ( +0.6% ) top the early S&P sector standings, while the defensive-oriented utilities ( -0.8% ), real estate ( -0.8% ) and consumer staples ( -0.6% ) sectors open in the red.

U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, lifting the two-year yield by a basis point to 2.32% and the 10-year yield up 3 bps to 2.51%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 97.15.