Deutsche Bank U.S. unit workers flagged shady funds years ago: Bloomberg

Low-level Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) employees in Jacksonville, FL, alerted higher-ups to potentially suspicious funds for years before regulators discovered a massive money-laundering operation at Danske Bank, one of its customers, Bloomberg reports.

But the workers were told to focus on their work and move on, according to internal documents, court records, and interviews with dozens of people.

A person familiar with the matter estimates that at least $150B of suspicious funds from Danske Bank, mostly related to its Russian clients, flowed through Deutsche Bank, with one report estimating as high as $185B.

Though the head of Deutsche Bank's U.S. business promised regulators in 2005 that he'd strengthen the bank's money-laundering protections, in 2013 the Federal Reserve Bank of New York concluded that "now progress was made" on issues first raised in 2002.

