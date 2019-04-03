Viacom signs on to T-Mobile's TV plans

T-Mobile (TMUS -0.1% ) has announced a major content deal with Viacom (VIA -0.1% , VIAB +0.7% ) as it continues to pursue a launch of a mobile-focused television service.

Viacom brands (MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount) will "play a key role" later this year with a TV service launch, the companies say.

It will include live linear feeds of Viacom channels as well as on-demand content.

Viacom is a "cornerstone launch partner" in the service that T-Mobile plans, building on its acquisition of Layer3 TV.

