More on Hudson's Bay Q4 results

Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF +0.4% ) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 6.2% Y/Y to C$2.86B.

Saks Fifth Avenue comparable sales up 3.9%; delivering an industry-leading 2-year stacked comp of 7% while achieving the next step in the NYC flagship renovation.

DSG comparable sales decreased 5.2% & Saks OFF 5TH comparable sales also declined 2.1%.

For HBC, gross margin declined 200 bps to 36.7%, which was driven by closing 8 stores, including the Lord & Taylor New York City flagship and an inventory provision for the pending closure of Home Outfitters.

The company delivered a 30% increase to C$338M in 2018 Adj. EBITDA, with every business unit improving profitability Y/Y.

Operating cash flow increased 63% Y/Y to C$460M.

During Q4, HBC’s store count declined to 342 from 350.

Capital investments, net of landlord incentives, were $126M.

2019 Outlook: Total capital investments, net of landlord incentives of $300-325M.

