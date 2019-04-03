Obalon to cut half of workforce in restructuring; shares down 21%

Thinly traded nano cap Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN -21.2% ) slumps on average volume in response to its restructuring initiative that will include a 50% reduction in headcount, including the elimination of its direct field sales force and reduced staff at headquarters.

Management expects Q2 operating expenses to drop ~35% after a one-time charge of ~$1M.

The company will provide more details on its new sales model and strategy next month during its Q1 earnings call.

It expects to end Q1 with about $24.7M in cash and equivalents and total debt of $20M.