Equinor comes up dry in Barents Sea for second time in recent weeks

Equinor (EQNR +1.7% ) has drilled a dry well in the Gjokaasen Deep prospect in the southeastern Barents Sea, it second duster in the area since February.

The PL857 license area is operated by EQNR, which owns a 40% stake; partners are Lundin Norway, Aker BP and Petoro, each with a 20% working interest.

Also, EQNR says its Verbier appraisal well in the U.K. North Sea delivered disappointing results, indicating production estimates for the field likely will be revised to the lower end of its 25M-130M boe guidance range.