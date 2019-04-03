Blackstone raises over $22B for flagship buyout fund: Bloomberg

Blackstone Group (BX +1% ) has raised more than $22B for its flagship buyout fund, making it the firm's largest ever, and that's just the beginning.

Private equity fundraising has thrived this year as investors seek higher returns and are willing to wait for the payoff. The firm targets pulling in $100B overall.

Blackstone completed the first close for its eighth private equity fund in March, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

It hasn't yet set a limit for the pool, which it expects to exceed Apollo Global Management's record $24.7B when it finishes fundraising later this year, they said.

