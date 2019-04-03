XPEL Technologies rallies 15.3% due to strong margins

Xpel Technologies (OTC:XPLT +15.3% ) reports FY revenue increased of 63.3% Y/Y to $109.9M.

Gross margin increased 560 bps to 30.4%; the increase was related to reductions in per unit material cost and reductions in non-product related costs.

Operating margin increased 747 bps to 10.74% & EBIDTA margin increased 648 bps to 11.83%.

Cash and equivalents were $3.97M (+13.4% Y/Y).

“We look forward to the opportunities ahead and to expanding our customer base and our product and service offerings to increase our leadership position in the markets we serve.” Said Ryan Pape, President and CEO of XPEL.

