Iovance Bio up 6% on pipeline update

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA +6.1%) is up on below-average volume after its update on its infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) clinical programs in cervical cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Cervical cancer: Enrollment has been increased to 59 (from 47) in a Phase 2 clinical trial, C-145-04, evaluating lead candidate LN-145. The primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) has been modified based on prior FDA interactions with lifileucel in melanoma. The specific changes are not provided but the company says it will update investors on the registration path later this year.
NSCLC: Citing advances in standard-of-care treatment, the Phase 2 IOV-LUN-201 trial of LN-145, combined with AstraZeneca's (AZN -1.5%) Imfinzi (durvalumab), will be terminated and a new arm will be added to the Phase 2 IOV-COM-202 solid tumor study. The new arm will allow PD-1/L1-naive NSCLC patients to receive the combination of LN-145 and Merck's (MRK +0.3%) Keytruda (pembrolizumab).
Now read: The R.I.P. Portfolio's Q1 2019 Update »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox