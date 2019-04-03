Iovance Bio up 6% on pipeline update

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA +6.1% ) is up on below-average volume after its update on its infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) clinical programs in cervical cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Cervical cancer: Enrollment has been increased to 59 (from 47) in a Phase 2 clinical trial, C-145-04, evaluating lead candidate LN-145. The primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) has been modified based on prior FDA interactions with lifileucel in melanoma. The specific changes are not provided but the company says it will update investors on the registration path later this year.