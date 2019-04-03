Class 5-7 truck orders weak in March

ACT Research is out with preliminary data on North America Class 5-7 orders for March.

"Classes 5-7 orders took their first respite in more than a year, falling to the 20,000-unit mark in March," updates ACT exec Steve Tam. "Regardless of the time period comparison, March orders declined, coming in 23% below February and 32% lower than March 2018, he noted.

