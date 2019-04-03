Take-Two sets 'Borderlands 3' launch for Sept. 13

Take-Two's (TTWO +0.5% ) 2K label and Gearbox have announced a Sept. 13 launch for Borderlands 3, the latest installment in its hit "role-playing shooter" series.

The original Borderlands was launched in October 2009.

The franchise has sold-in more than 41M units worldwide, and the company notes that Borderlands 2 (released in 2012) still draws more than 1M unique monthly users.

The company plans a May 1 livestream for a gameplay reveal event.

The base standard edition will retail for $59.99, while Deluxe and Super Deluxe versions will sell for $79.99 and $99.99 respectively, and a "Diamond Loot Chest Collector's Edition" will sell for $249.99.