Uganda seeks to redevelop defunct Kilembe copper mine

The Ugandan government is reportedly making another attempt to reopen a defunct copper mine, Kilembe that is expected to contain ~4M tonnes of ore, and estimated to be 1.98% pure copper and 0.17% cobalt.
The mine was abandoned Falconbridge in the 1970s, amid Uganda's stagnated economy.
Over 20 companies have expressed interest in the tender, including M2 Cobalt (OTCQB:MCCBF) along with its Australian partner, Jervois Mining.
M2 already owns 2,400 square kilometres of exploration acreage in Uganda, some near the Kilembe Mines.
