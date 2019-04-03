Mack-Cali sells 56-building portfolio, repays $210M of debt

Mack-Cali (CLI +0.1% ) completes the sale of a 56-building office/flex portfolio for $487.5M and uses part of the proceeds to repay $210M of unsecured debt at the end of Q1, part of its plan to shed office and flex properties to focus on waterfront-centric office and residential properties.

As part of the sales consideration, the purchaser redeemed 301,638 of its common operating partnership units, which were valued at $6.6M.

Including proceeds from the sale of the Elmsford Distribution Center portfolio on Dec. 31, 2018, Mack-Cali has retired $280M of unsecured debt from sales of flex portfolios.

