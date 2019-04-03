More on EXFO's Q2 results

EXFO (EXFO +1.6% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 14.2% Y/Y to $73.93M, with $7.5M revenue contribution from Astellia.

Test and Measurement sales $50.41M (+1.05% Y/Y); and Bookings $45.32M (-4.4% Y/Y).

Service Assurance, Systems and Services sales $23.7M (+63.9% Y/Y); and Bookings $30.95M (+73.7% Y/Y).

Bookings were at $76.1M (+16%% Y/Y), which included a $10.3M contribution from Astellia. Book-to-bill ratio of 1.03.

Q2 Gross margin declined by 18 bps to 60.7%.

Adj. EBITDA increased 252.5% Y/Y to $8.78M; and margin improved by 803 bps to 11.9%.

Cash flow from operation for the quarter was $18.69M compared to $16.25M a year ago.

3Q19 Guidance: Sales $70M to $75M; and EPS -$0.04 to $0.00.

Previously: EXFO beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (April 2)