Chevron takeover of Petrobras Pasadena refinery stalls - Reuters

A planned transfer of the 112K bbl/day Pasadena, Tex., refinery to Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) seems to have stalled after units were shut at the facility, Reuters reports.

CVX announced in January that it would buy the Pasadena Refining System plant owned by the Brazilian company for $350M and was expected to take over the refinery on Monday.

Over the weekend, PRSI filed notices with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that the electrostatic precipitator and the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at the Pasadena refinery were shut for required maintenance.

Genscape says the refinery’s 100K bbl/day crude distillation unit and a catalytic reformer also were shut at the refinery.

CVX is buying the Pasadena plant to run sweet crude oil it produces in Texas and would be the second Gulf Coast refinery owned by the company.