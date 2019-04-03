Goldman plans to open up trading code to outsiders: WSJ

Goldman Sachs (GS +1.1% ) plans to release later this month on GitHub, the developer-collaboration website, some of the code its own traders and engineers use to price securities and analyze risk, a once closely guarded technology, the Wall Street Journal reports.

It's also offering $100,000 in annual funding for engineers to build new applications using the bank's code; Goldman will own the resulting intellectual property and it will get an early view to invest in promising technology

The shift to let outsiders experiment with its code would help Goldman crowdsource new uses for the technology and attract the loyalty of computer-driven "quant" traders.