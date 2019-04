Verizon (VZ +0.2% ) says it's lighting up its 5G network for smartphones in parts of Chicago and Minneapolis.

The network only works with one phone at first: the Motorola Z3, with an added 5G Moto Mod accessory. But Samsung will launch a Galaxy S10 5G model in the year's second half that will be exclusive to Verizon for a time.

The company says customers could see download speeds of up to 1 Gbps, though typical download speeds will be 450 Mbps.