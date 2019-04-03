Zynerba adds to up move; shares ahead 16%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE +16% ) is up on a 4x surge in volume, adding to yesterday's 20% jump after it announced an upcoming corporate presentation at H.C. Wainwright Global Health Sciences Conference on April 9.

A key looming catalyst is a data readout later this year from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating ZYN002, a cannabinoid transdermal gel, in patients with Fragile X syndrome.

On the working capital front, at year-end 2018, it had $59.8M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $32.4M during the year.