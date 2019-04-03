Thyssenkrupp workers want guarantees even if Tata Steel JV fails

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) steel workers expect substantial guarantees for jobs and plants even if a planned joint venture with India’s Tata Steel falls apart, says the head of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe’s works council.

Steel workers at Thyssenkrupp, who have long been critical of the planned combination of the two companies' European steel activities, last year gave their consent in exchange for far-reaching guarantees, including job and plant protection until 2026; they now say the guarantees should remain in place even if the JV fails, which could happen as it is unclear whether the European Union will agree to a list of remedies the two companies submitted earlier this week to gain approval.

“Should a joint venture in theory not happen we demand the same protection for our employees and our plants,” says the head of the works council.