Okta +4% on analyst day praise

Canaccord Genuity maintains a Buy rating on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and raises its PT from $85 to $95 after the analyst day event.

The firm says it continues "to construct a realistic scenario in which OKTA delivers a multi-year run of double-digit returns" but sees the stock's valuation "at the high end of a reasonable range" even on "stretch assumptions."

More action: Goldman Sachs reiterates a Buy rating and $94 PT saying that "Okta’s competitive advantage remains years ahead of the competition."