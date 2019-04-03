Barrick's Thornton upbeat on Congo president’s mining, investment views

Barrick Gold (GOLD -0.5% ) executive chairman John Thornton says he is encouraged by newly elected Democratic Republic of Congo Pres. Tshisekedi’s vision of attracting foreign investment and supporting the development of the country’s mining industry.

Thornton's comments come amid investor concerns about a new mining code introduced by the previous government, which raised royalties and added taxes.

Tshisekedi's views on the new rules have been unclear; he showed support in early March, but followed meetings with Barrick and Glencore execs by saying he would be "attentive" to company grievances and calling for "win-win" applications of the mining code.

Barrick operates the Kibali mine, one of the world’s 10 largest gold mines, in the DRC, which is the world’s top supplier of battery ingredient cobalt and a key source of minerals from gold and copper to tantalum.