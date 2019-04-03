Sierra Metals confirms high grade extensions at Bolivar mine

Sierra Metals (SMTS -0.9% ) reports "positive results" from a recent drilling program designed to test the continuity and characteristics of geophysical anomalies identified in a recent Titan 24 Geophysical Survey.

The areas drilled had been deemed as high-value targets within the Bolivar West zone, located at the Bolivar Mine in Mexico.

SMTS says the discovery of the extension structure at Bolivar should help support further mineral resource growth, and the company is "continuing our aggressive brownfield exploration programs at all three of our mines and expects to see further discoveries this year."