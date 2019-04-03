UBS mulls fate of asset management unit

Options for UBS Group's (UBS +1.3% ) asset management unit includes a partial sale or merger, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank has considered trying to acquire Deutsche Bank's DWS Group, combining the two units then spin them off as a separate company.

The asset management business is the smallest unit of UBS, a Swiss bank whose main focus is on wealth management.

Acquisitions are being considered to build up the unit, which manages about $800B, to make it more competitive with U.S. firms.

The bank, though, may decide to keep the business as it is, the people said. Some see it as a reliable profit contributor that doesn't require a lot of capital.

Previously: UBS slumps 4.8% after Q4 results disappoint (Jan. 22)