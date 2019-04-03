Commercial Metals +5% as Credit Suisse rates top pick among steel stocks

Commercial Metals (CMC +5.2% ) climbs to three-month highs after Credit Suisse raises its FY 2020 estimates following meetings with company management.

Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth, who calls CMC a top pick across the steel universe, says he has increased confidence in H2 earnings growth and upside from unrealized synergies from the Gerdau assets.

Woodworth says CMC's major headwind in FY 2019 is clearly the FAB segment, which had negative annualized EBITDA of ~$150M in Q1, but CMC noted new FAB contracts pricing at EBITDA margins of $60/ton, and he estimates as high as $100/ton for more recent deals.