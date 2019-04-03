Tesla sets autonomous driving event

Tesla (TSLA +2.8% ) plans to host an investor meeting on April 19 at its headquarters in Palo Alto to provide a "deep dive" into the company's self-driving technology development.

Execs will cover development of Tesla's autonomous driving software and hardware, including the FSD (full self driving) computer. The FSD computer is currently in production with an aim to enable full autonomous driving via future over-the-air software updates.

Tesla says investors will be able to take test drives to experience the Autopilot software first-hand, including features and functionality that are under active development.

Presenters will include Elon Musk, Stuart Bowers (VP of Engineering), Pete Bannon (VP of Hardware Engineering) and Andrei Karpathy (Senior Director of AI)

Source: Press Release