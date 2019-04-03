Stock gains strengthen in midday action

U.S. stocks extend gains as optimistic comments on U.S.-China trade talks and strong economic data out of China and Europe more than offset a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs readout.

The Nasdaq advances 1.1% ; the S&P +0.6% ; and the Dow +0.4% in midday trading.

Materials ( +1.8% ) and information technology ( +1.3% ) post the strongest gains among S&P sectors, while energy (-0.2% ) and consumer staples ( -0.1% ) are the the weakest performers.

The 10-year Treasury falls, boosting yield by almost 5 basis points to 2.518%.

The Dollar Index slips 0.3% to 97.05.