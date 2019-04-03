Stock gains strengthen in midday action

U.S. stocks extend gains as optimistic comments on U.S.-China trade talks and strong economic data out of China and Europe more than offset a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs readout.
The Nasdaq advances 1.1%; the S&P +0.6%; and the Dow +0.4% in midday trading.
Materials (+1.8%) and information technology (+1.3%) post the strongest gains among S&P sectors, while energy (-0.2%) and consumer staples (-0.1%) are the the weakest performers.
The 10-year Treasury falls, boosting yield by almost 5 basis points to 2.518%.
The Dollar Index slips 0.3% to 97.05.
Crude oil edges down 0.1% to $62.52 per barrel.
