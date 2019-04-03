Nielsen jumps 6.2% on word P-E sale is close

After hanging on steady 1% gains most of today, Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) has spiked 6.2% amid chatter that it's close to a deal to sell to private equity.

That would come via a final-round bid said to be in the low-$30 range for shares, which are currently up to $25.59.

A squeeze may be on after some heavy short-sale volume.

StreetInsider says two P-E firms submitted bids.

