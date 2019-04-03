KULR Technology to acquire vehicle management technology company TECHTOM

KULR Technology (OTCQB:KUTG) announced it has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire TECHTOM Ltd., a leading provider of automotive telematics solutions and electrical vehicle battery management technology in Japan.

TECHTOM recognized revenues of ~$2.35M for its fiscal year ended April 30, 2018 and, and it forecasts its FY 2019 revenue to be in the range of $4.5M to $5M.

As part of the agreement, TECHTOM shareholders will $1.75M cash consideration and 100 shares of KULR's Series C Convertible Preferred Stock.

Closing of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions including the delivery of audited financial statements.