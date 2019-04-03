Avangrid's Canada-to-U.S. transmission line cleared by Maine PUC staff

A week-long public hearing is underway debating Avangrid's (AGR +0.5% ) proposed $950M New England Clean Energy Connect project to transport up to 1,200 MW of hydropower from Canada to the New England power grid.

Last week, Maine's Public Utility Commission staff recommended approval of the controversial 145-mile transmission corridor across western Maine that would supply hydropower to electric customers in Massachusetts by widening and clearing segments of Maine's mostly untouched north woods.

The Department of Environmental Protection hearing focuses on two key points: the project's scenic impact and the areas of the corridor in close proximity to bodies of water and the Appalachian Trail.

While Maine's three commissioners still must vote on the permit, the PUC historically has followed the guidance of staff recommendations.

Eversource (NYSE:ES), National Grid (NYSE:NGG) and Unitil have transmission service agreements with Avangrid subsidiary Central Maine Power.